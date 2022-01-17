(Clarinda) -- Road crews were on a mission in KMAland once again this past weekend.
Forecasted snowfall entered the region Friday afternoon and Saturday, meaning another round of cleanup efforts. Page County Engineer J.D. King summoned his crews Saturday morning after the latest winter weather event caused travel problems.
"(I) went out early Saturday morning, and called the guys," said King. "We started the trucks at 6 to push snow off the pavements and the gravels. We were short a couple of blade operators on Saturday due to staffing issues. But, we ran all the trucks."
County trucks returned to the roads Sunday and again Monday for more cleanup efforts. Except for the unusual wind direction, King says the storm wasn't out of the ordinary.
"They did blow from the north and northeast, which is a little unusual," he said. "It creates different a little snow drifting patterns. But, we did utilize the snow fences. It did blow some snow--particularly the east-west roads up north. It was a typical winter storm."
Though Friday's event dumped more snow on the county than the New Year's weekend storm, King says it added to an already busy month for his crew in terms of snow removal.
"If it's not eight or 10 inches, it's not as memorable as it might have been when we were kids," said King. "Just another weekend pushing snow--that's what it seems like. We've done this three weekends in a row. Snow hasn't been big every weekend, but there's been some kind of a snow event every weekend."
While saying his department's sand and salt supplies are in good shape, King says truck repairs are problematic due to delays in supply deliveries happening across the country.