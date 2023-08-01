(Clarinda) -- After numerous delays, a major road project begins Wednesday in Page County.
County Engineer J.D. King says road base stabilization and seal coat work is scheduled in the vicinity of 100th Street and Willow Avenue, or J Road, east of U.S. Highway 71 on the Page-Montgomery County line. King says the contractor plans to spread road rock, then cement powder, and then incorporate it into the road grade with water, then blade and compact. After the entire segment has been stabilized, double seal coat surfacing is planned.
With the project, the road will be closed to through traffic with local access only. Residents along the road can access their residences from side roads, perhaps staging vehicles at the nearest intersection. Motorists should use U.S. Highway 71 and 130th Street or County Road J-20 as a detour.
Weather permitting, a four-to-five week closure is anticipated.