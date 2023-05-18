(Shenandoah) -- After a successful inaugural ShenDig Barbecue Competition in 2022, what does the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah plan for an encore?
Add teams and sponsors for the 2023 event. Plans for the second ShenDig competition were announced at a press conference at the Elms Street Grill Thursday evening. ShenDig Committee Co-Chair Mace Hensen says more than a dozen teams have already registered for the Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned event July 21st-22nd behind the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah.
"As of this time last year, we had five teams signed up," said Hensen. "We finished with 34 teams signed up. Two of them had to back out because of COVID, so we ended up with 32 teams. This year, we have a maximum of 35, and we already have 13 teams signed up."
Among the returning teams--2022 grand champions Smokin' Lefty's Barbecue. Omaha-area brothers Dave and Jim Feders comprise the defending champions. Jim says they're ready for another hot and heavy competition.
"Every single day, every competition's a fight," said Jim. "We're going to have a lot of great times that deserve all the respect that they have, and we're just always here to join and compete against them."
Teams from Shenandoah, Atlantic, Clarinda, Colo, Essex, Quincy, Illinois and Grasston, Minnesota are among those already registered, as well as two high school teams--Big Blue Barbecue, representing Hamburg Charter High School, and the Grill Reapers from the Essex School District. In addition to ShenDig, the Forum is partnership with Shenandoah's Eagles Club for its Sizzlin' Shenandoah Barbecue Throwdown June 17th. Eagles Secretary Eric Peregrine says it's a mini version of ShenDig.
"We're scaling it down quite a bit from ShenDig," said Peregrine. "We're only doing brisket. We're taking 15 entries, and the winner will get an Eagles-sponsored spot in the ShenDig event. We're looking to do this every year."
Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the city is excited to once again host ShenDig.
"I believe last year, Shenandoah put itself above cooperation in welcoming everyone to town," said McQueen. "I expect the same thing this year, and I would hope everyone appreciates them coming in, and the efforts that go into having this year."
Forum officials also announce that Chili Dawgs Food of Fire in Blair will cosponsor the individual competition categories--chicken, pork, ribs and brisket.