(Fort Dodge) -- Day 2 of the Iowa Utilities Board's carbon pipeline hearing brought more witnesses to the stand--and more debate between attorneys.
Testimony continued in Fort Dodge on the IUB's evidentiary hearing concerning Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Garner-area farmer Glen Alden was among those testifying on the proposed impact on their properties and communities. Among other concerns, Alden expressed fears as to whether emergency services could handle a pipeline rupture producing a vapor cloud, and the risks posed to first responders attempting rescues.
"Well, you would have to decide whether you want to risk your life, or try to drag them out, I guess," said Alden. "And, not knowing where the possible cloud is makes that interesting. And, to ask our volunteer firemen to do that."
Hollis Oelmann of Ames operates a corn-and-soybean row crop operation. Oelmann answered questions on why he refused to sign an easement allowing the pipeline to stretch through his property.
"There's nothing in it for me--nothing but risk," said Oelmann. "I own the land. Why would I sign an agreement with a party that wants an easement across it, but there's no end to the agreement? It's a payment upfront, and that's it after that."
Bret Dublinske, an attorney representing Summit, objected to the line of questioning, claiming the attorneys representing parties opposing the pipeline were testifying more than the witnesses. Dublinske also questioned the procedure's fairness to Summit.
"I think there is some real fairness issues with regards to Summit's ability to do its due diligence and prepare for these witnesses," said Dublinske. "These are people that chose not to be parties, that had that opportunity. I think this opportunity is being grossly misused by some of the attorneys to be able to enter their own testimony, not to mention the occasional casual slander of Summit and Mr. (Bruce) Rastetter, and that certainly should not be permitted."
Dublinske adds the witnesses were asked technical questions they're not qualified to answer. Omaha attorney Brian Jorde, representing numerous landowners in the hearing, defended the process, and attacked Dublinske for questioning the witnesses' credibility.
"It's completely unfair to the landowners involved," said Jorde. "There is no time limit on the questions asked. They (Summit) wanted the hearing--we didn't. That's their fault if this is quote-unquote going longer than they think it should or is convenient for them. We have a right to ask questions to the witnesses that are here. Despite Mr. Dublinske's comments, I don't think this witness (Alden) is less than other witnesses, and I'm offended that it was suggested."
At least 11 more witnesses are expected to testify on day 3 Thursday. The hearing is expected to take six weeks before the IUB decides on Summit's application.