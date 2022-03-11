(Council Bluffs) -- Another phase of the major renovation of Interstate 29 in Council Bluffs begins early next week.
Iowa Department of Transportation officials say southbound I-29 will be closed to traffic at 9th Avenue beginning Tuesday--weather permitting. Several closures and detours are planned to prepare for this traffic shift. For example, the 9th Avenue ramp to southbound I-29 will be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday to allow workers to restripe pavement. Additionally, southbound I-29 will close between 16th Street and 9th Avenue from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday to allow workers to set up the new traffic configuration. The 25th Street, Avenue G, eastbound I-480 and 9th Avenue ramps will also be closed.
DOT officials say the interstate's closure at 9th Avenue is expected to last eight months, when all southbound traffic will be shifted to the Southbound Frontage Road. Traffic not destined for Council Bluffs should use detour routes. Local traffic will be detoured at 9th Avenue through the intersection. Officials encourage motorists to follow signs and use caution while becoming accustomed to new traffic patterns.