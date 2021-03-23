(Clarinda) -- Offensive accusations were reasons why Page County Supervisor Chuck Morris informed the county Republican Party committee of his decision to end his membership.
Whitney Grossoehme asked Morris during the March 23 supervisors meeting why he left the party based on a letter he sent to the committee. Morris ran as a Republican during his initial term in 2016 and re-election campaign in 2020.
“You stated a few times that you’re concerned about the radical right,” she said. She wanted to know his definition of the radical right.
“This is a deep discussion. I don’t want to go into it here,” he said. “I no longer believe the Republican Party represents how I feel. I was accosted by people for supporting a Democrat who I know and like. I was told I can’t do that. I’ve always, in my life, voted for Republicans. When I’m told I can’t vote for an individual, that’s offensive to me.”
Grossoehme then asked why Morris waited to end his party affiliation until after he was elected in November.
“I voted for Donald Trump in November. January 6 that was all I needed,” he said.
On that date, a riot and violent attack occurred against the United States Congress at the U.S. Capitol. Accusations are supporters of President Trump attempted to overturn his defeat in the November 2020 election by interfering with Congress counting electoral votes to confirm Joe Biden’s win. Trump had made claims the election was “stolen” from him but investigations did not show any evidence of election fraud. The Capitol complex was locked down as legislators and staff were evacuated while rioters entered and vandalized the building for hours. Five people died and reports are more than 140 were injured.
She followed up asking why the ideals of a few are a reason to quit the party.
“Personal choice,” Morris answered.
In other supervisor news:
Coin City Council member Deb Coulter asked supervisors if any of the county towns, like Coin, will be receiving any of the federal funding in approved covid 19 relief bills intended for municipalities. Morris suggested she contact Clarinda or Shenandoah city officials for further information. Auditor Melissa Wellhausen also gave her contact information for the state’s league of cities.
Upon the request of Director John Schwab, supervisors unanimously approved for donations to conservation be placed in a trust account. Schwab said it is common to receive donations intended for certain projects. Schwab does not want those donations to potentially be included in the conservation’s general budget and not used as intended.