(Clarinda) -- Page County Supervisor Chairman Chuck Morris asked new supervisor Jacob Holmes why he does not wear a mask during the supervisor’s meeting Monday, Jan. 4, the first action meeting for Holmes.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Page County last March, county officials have required the wearing of masks within the courthouse. Holmes wore a face covering when entering the Page Room, where supervisors meetings are held on the third floor. But once he took his seat, the covering came off. Morris, who wore a mask as was everyone else in the room, asked Holmes about his lack of a face covering.
“I don’t have a policy to follow,” Holmes said adding he could not find the policy. Morris noted the sign on courthouse entry doors requiring masks.
“The sign on the door doesn’t say when you are eating or not eating,” Holmes responded. He was referring to the Dec. 18 lunch meeting of the county compensation board where people who chose to eat removed their masks.
Holmes said his supervisor desk is the appropriate 6 feet from others. The distance is recognized as a safe distance from others.
“I thought talking and working here would be fine,” he said. Holmes also noted how representatives from Page County libraries did not wear masks when they spoke to the board last month.
He referred to the state’s recent mask mandate that includes mask wearing when inside and open to the public or within 6 feet of people who are not their immediate household members.
“I’ve not been outside those requirements,” he said. “I don’t see a need for it. I’m not endangering anybody.”
Seven people were in attendance at the meeting. Others were watching and listening to the meeting through the computer program Zoom.
The state’s current mask recommendations are scheduled to expire Jan. 8.
Prior to that discussion, Page County Public Health Administrator Jess Erdman told the board as of Monday, Jan. 4 the county has had 1,739 cases since March and 1,675 recovered. There have been 15 deaths.
Erdman said the county’s 14-day positivity rate has increased to 17.2 %, which she speculates is because of holiday gatherings.
“We’ve been hanging out at that 12 to 14 mark,” she said.
Vaccinations for COVID-19 are ongoing. She said hospitals in Clarinda and Shenandoah have done a “great job” with their staffs. Vaccines arrived in Page County last month. Of the 600 doses, 200 were for each hospital and 200 were for public health to provide to others in health care.
Public health has administered 123 and another 60 were scheduled today.
The next phase of vaccinations, meaning who receives it, has not been determined. Erdman said it may include school teachers and those in emergency-services like law enforcement and ambulance crews.
She said her office has received phone calls from people asking when the general public will receive vaccinations. There is no plan for that at this time.
“We are not doing a list,” she said referring to people wanting to reserve a vaccination.
Erdman said side effects to the vaccination she knows of have been isolated to the injection site.
“Nothing too major,” she said.