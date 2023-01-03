(Clarinda) -- Page County Supervisor Chuck Morris has resigned his position after serving on the board for nearly six years.
On Tuesday, Morris announced that he is resigning his seat effective Wednesday morning at 8:29 a.m. First elected to the board in 2016, Morris won election to a second term in 2020, defeating write-in candidate and former County Auditor Judy Clark. In a "Meet the Candidates" interview with KMA in May 2020, Morris said he waited until nearly the last minute before deciding to run for a second term.
"It's a job that takes a lot of effort, and takes a lot of energy," said Morris. "As I get into my golden years, I wanted to make that before I put my name on the ballot, that I was willing to commit to four more years if blessed with being elected. Once that decision was made, I'm very excited to be in the race, and hopeful that voters give me one more term. If I am elected, it will be my final term. Eight years is plenty, in my case."
With Morris' departure, current supervisors Jacob Holmes and Todd Maher can either call for a special election or appoint a successor to Morris. KMA News will have more reaction on this developing story as it becomes available.
Morris's full release can be found below.