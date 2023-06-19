(Nebraska City) -- The Morton-James Public Library is gearing up to host an event with a New York Times bestselling author.
Victoria Jamieson will be joining the audience via video chat Tuesday to conduct a graphic novel workshop Tuesday, according to event coordinator Amanda Winkler.
“[Jamieson] is an author and illustrator,” Winkler said. “Some illustrators just illustrate books, but she also writes the books that she illustrates. She’s primarily a middle-grade author, so it’s middle school books that she illustrated and wrote. They’re graphic novels, so kind of comic-strip style of books.”
Jameison is the penwoman of multiple award-winning graphic novels, including ‘Roller Girl’ and ‘When Stars are Scattered.’ She plans to share some of her techniques with students in attendance Tuesday.
“She does a graphic novel workshop and it’s sort of a hands-on learning experience with students,” Winkler said. “She goes over writing exercises and discusses the tools that she uses. She kind of goes over the basics of making a comic that includes panels, text boxes, word balloons and some of the illustrations.”
The Morton-James Public Library has experienced a steady flow of students making their way through the library doors already this summer.
“We started our summer programs for all ages on June 1 and we’ve had great attendance,” Winkler said. “We have a reading club as well as in-person programs with guests and story times. It’s been very busy here at the library.”
The graphic novel workshop with Victoria Jamieson will be held at the Morton James Public Library Tuesday, June 20 at 4 P.M.
