Accident

(Atlantic) – A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a three-vehicle wreck in Cass County Saturday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Carlos Alberto Espinoza Herrera was driving a 2012 Honda motorcycle on Interstate 80 north of Atlantic around 6 a.m. The patrol says Herrera attempted to merge from the shoulder into the outside lane of traffic, when the motorcycle collided with a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by 36-year-old Shayne C. Songer of La Vista, Nebraska.

The two vehicles continued into the inside lane, where they struck a 1993 semi driven by 52-year-old James E. Noyes of Craig, Nebraska. Herrera was thrown from his motorcycle and was later life-flighted to Nebraska Medicine with unknown injuries. The other two drivers were uninjured. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Atlantic Police and Atlantic Fire Department assisted on the call.

