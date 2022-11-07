(Council Bluffs) -- One person was injured in a motorcycle-pickup collision in Council Bluffs over the weekend.
Council Bluffs Police say the accident occurred at the intersection of 26th Street and Avenue E at around 4:30 Saturday afternoon. Authorities say a motorcycle driven by 18-year-old Reese Schlotfeld of Council Bluffs collided with a Dodge pickup driven by 50-year-old David Petersen, also of Council Bluffs. Schlotfeld was taken by ambulance to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries.
Authorities believe Schlotfeld and another motorcyclist failed to stop for police near the 3600 block of West Broadway about five minutes earlier. Police are also investigating reports that a black SUV was following the motorcycles at one point. Charges are pending, and anyone with information should contact Council Bluffs Police's Special Operations at 712-328-4948.