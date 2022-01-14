(Fontanelle) -- A Fontanelle man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Adair County late Thursday evening.
The Iowa State Patrol says 59-year-old Jay Zimmerline was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on westbound Interstate 80 near the Menlo exit. Authorities says Zimmerline's motorcycle lost control on the interstate, entered the median and struck the cable barrier. Authorities say Zimmerline was thrown from the motorcycle, and suffered fatal injuries.
An investigation into the accident continues. The Adair County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.