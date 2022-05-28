(Stanton) -- A Stanton woman was killed, and another was injured in a motorcycle crash in Montgomery County late Saturday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says 66-year-old Jeannine Marie Schomburg-Gourley of Stanton was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident near mile marker 39 on U.S. Highway 34. Authorities say the driver Wendell Keith Gourley of Stanton and Schomburg-Gourley were traveling westbound on Highway 34 around 10:10 a.m. when a gust of cross wind pushed the motorcycle off the roadway. The Patrol says the motorcycle then collided with a cable barrier and struck six barrier posts before rolling onto its top ejecting both occupants.
Schomburg-Gourley was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office by the Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Home, while Gourley was life flighted by Air Med to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for his injuries.
The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.