(Ashland) -- One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Cass County, Nebraska early Thursday morning.
The Nebraska State Patrol says the accident occurred on Interstate 80 near Ashland at around 6:40 a.m. Authorities say a westbound semitruck/tanker trailer attempted to pass a motorcycle ridden by 54-year-old Patrick Cunningham of South Bend, Nebraska. The semi made contact with another westbound semitrailer, pushing that semi into the left lane, where it collided with a van. The first semi then overcorrected and struck the motorcycle and rider.
Cunningham was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. The Cass County, Nebraska Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol in the investigation. I-80 was closed in the vicinity of the crash for westbound traffic for approximately six hours.