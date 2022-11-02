(Shenandoah) -- A Missouri woman faces drug charges following an overnight traffic stop in Shenandoah.
Shenandoah Police say 43-year-old Jennifer Marie Ray of Columbia was arrested early Wednesday morning for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver--methamphetamine, a class B felony, possession of a controlled substance--3rd offense, a class D felony and two counts of possession of paraphernalia--both simple misdemeanors. The arrest took place shortly after midnight, when Shenandoah Police officers and the Shenandoah K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of South Maple Street for an equipment violation.
Ray was taken to the Page County Jail, where she's being held on $30,600 bond.