Accident

(Maryville) -- A 5-year-old girl was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Monday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Missouri Highway 46 and Burr Oak Road, 15 miles west of Maryville. Authorities say 2012 Chevy Captiva driven by 28-year-old Zachary Beers of Mound City was eastbound on 46 when it failed to yield to a westbound vehicle and turned left into a conservation parking lot. The westbound vehicle, a 2011 Chevy Cruze driven by 19-year-old Garbrielle Gray of Kansas City, Missouri, crested a hill and struck Beers' vehicle in the passenger side.

The young Mound City girl, who was a passenger in Beers' vehicle, was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with moderate injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.

