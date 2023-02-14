(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County Monday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway 111 at the intersection of Calhoun Street in Rock Port around 4 p.m. Authorities say a 2015 Kawasaki sports bike, driven by 18-year-old Hunter Gordon of Mound City, was northbound on Highway 111 and entered the intersection at the same time as an eastbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 68-year-old Harley Lansdown of Rock Port, on Calhoun Street. The patrol says the Kawasaki swerved to avoid a collision an was impacted on the front driver's end by the front passenger bumper of the Silverado. Authorities say the sport bike was knocked over ejecting the driver and came to rest on its side partially underneath the Silverado, which came to rest on its wheels in the intersection.
Gordon was taken by private vehicle to Rock Port Family Medicine for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office and Rock Port Police Department assisted the patrol at the scene.