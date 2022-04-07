(Mound City) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Wednesday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route N approximately a mile north of Mound City at around noon. Authorities say a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by 18-year-old Courtney Gordon of Mount City was southbound on Route N when it traveled off the west side of the roadway. After Gordon overcorrected, the vehicle exited the east side of the road, struck a ditch, continued, then struck a tree before coming to rest on the east side of the roadway facing southeast.
Gordon was taken by Atchison Holt Ambulance to Community Hospital Fairfax with minor injuries.