Accident

(Mound City) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Wednesday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route N approximately a mile north of Mound City at around noon. Authorities say a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by 18-year-old Courtney Gordon of Mount City was southbound on Route N when it traveled off the west side of the roadway. After Gordon overcorrected, the vehicle exited the east side of the road, struck a ditch, continued, then struck a tree before coming to rest on the east side of the roadway facing southeast.

Gordon was taken by Atchison Holt Ambulance to Community Hospital Fairfax with minor injuries.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.