(Mound City) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Holt County early Wednesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred near the intersection of Routes E and F two miles south of Mound City around 3 a.m. Authorities say a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 59-year-old Shelley Davis of Mound City, was westbound on Route F when it began to skid past the intersection and crossed Route E. The patrol says the vehicle traveled off the west side of the roadway before striking a utility pole and coming to rest on its wheels facing west.
Davis was taken by Atchison Holt EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries. The Holt County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.