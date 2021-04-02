(Mounty Ayr) -- An event with a lot of history is back after a year off.
The Mount Ayr craft and vendor show returns Saturday morning to Mount Ayr after a year away because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spokesperson for the event Barb Gregg appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Friday morning and spoke on the event.
“We’ve been doing it for years and we didn’t do it last spring because of the COVID, but we did do it in the fall. That was the first time in about 12 years that we didn’t do it in the spring but now we are back into it again.”
There will be 24 vendors at this year's event. Items will include tupperware, homemade soaps, essential oils, and other various items. Breakfast and lunch will be provided by the American Legion and there will also be door prizes given out every half hour.
“Well I think this is something that people are ready to get out and do things and this is a nice venue for them,” Gregg said.
The event will be held at the Mount Ayr Legion Building from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. To hear the full interview with Barb Gregg click below.