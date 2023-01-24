(Red Oak) -- A Mount Ayr man was booked on a warrant in Red Oak Monday evening.
The Red Oak Police Department says 50-year-old Darold Eugene Bredberg was arrested on a Red Oak Police warrant for possession of a controlled substance third or subsequent offense -- a felony -- and possession of a controlled substance marijuana third or subsequent offense -- an aggravated misdemeanor. Authorities say Bredberg's arrest comes after officers initiated a traffic stop near 4th and Valley Streets in Red Oak.
Bredberg was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $5,000 bond.