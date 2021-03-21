(Maryville) – One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Sunday morning.
The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136 east of Primrose Boulevard 4 miles west of Stanberry. Authorities says a 2007 Jeep Wrangler driven by 20-year-old Brayden Martinez of Mount Ayr was eastbound on 136 when it exited the south side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment of a field entrance and overturned, before coming to rest on its driver’s side, facing southwest.
Martinez was taken via Lifenet Helicopter to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.