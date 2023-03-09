(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr city officials are pleased with the support voters gave to a bond issue referendum Tuesday.
Unofficial results from the Ringgold County Auditor's Office show voters approved two questions connected to upgrading the city's pool facilities. Public Measure A--which entailed a $2 million bond issue for constructing, furnishing, and equipping a public swimming pool--passed with more than 69% of the vote, 200-to-89. Public Measure B--the renewal of the city's Local Option Sales and Service Tax to cover the bond's costs--received more than 75% of the vote, 217-to-72. With the voters' support, the city council can now move forward on developing a design for the pool. City Administrator Brent Wise tells KMA News the results indicated strong support from residents wanting to upgrade the facility, which was originally constructed in 1962.
"The community spoke that they did want a new pool and are very supportive of renewing the local option sales and service tax once the current one expires," said Wise. "So, that will allow the city to plan better for any future projects."
The current LOSST tax was set to expire in 2027, and following that year, 25% of the revenues would go towards paying off the bond issue.
Wise says the council has received one proposal from the city's engineering firm on a 4,000-square-foot outdoor facility. He hopes the council will take time to deliberate which design they want to move forward with throughout the next 30 days.
"It allows the city council to now, I'll use the term deliberate, and determine which direction they want to go," Wise explained. "Either an outdoor pool at Judge Lewis Park or the second option that was posed by a community committee that is trying to get the council to support a hybrid pool project."
While the bond issue would cover up to $2 million of the project, Wise says pairing the referendum with other available funds gives them confidence financially that they could move forward with the proposed outdoor facility.
"We do have some funds from donations and there are potential grants that are out there, and at least from our engineer's, their estimate for an outdoor pool is in the neighborhood of $3 million," he said. "We believe now that this bond has passed, that we've got the sufficient funds to move forward with that project."
Wise adds further details are still yet to be determined on the hybrid pool proposal. However, city officials hope to complete either renovation project in time for a partial 2024 swimming season or a full season in 2025.