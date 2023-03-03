(Mount Ayr) -- Mount Ayr city officials hope voters say yes to upgrading the city's public pool facilities.
Voters in Mount Ayr head to the polls Tuesday on two questions regarding a new city pool. One entails the city council entering into a general obligation bond of up to $2 million to cover the costs of constructing, furnishing, and equipping a public swimming pool. The second question involves renewing the city's Local Option Sales and Service Tax to help cover the bond's costs. After nearly a decade of pondering the idea, City Administrator Brent Wise tells KMA News the council felt it was time to replace the current pool constructed in 1962.
"Last year it was using in the neighborhood of 30,000 gallons of water a day as there were some leaks and they were not apparent on the surface so you didn't know where the leak was," said Wise.
While an official decision on the exact design of the pool has yet to be made, Wise says the council has received one proposal from the city's engineering firm on a 4,000-square-foot outdoor facility. Thus, if the bond issue should receive the voter's approval, the council must determine which design they would like to move forward with.
"If they're going to move forward with the pre-designed option from our engineering firm for an outside pool or if they're going to steer the other direction with a committee that is putting together an option for what they call a hybrid pool," Wise explained. "My goal would be in and around a 30-day period, the council would take the time to deliberate and determine which direction they're actually going to go."
On the LOSST question, Wise says the current tax is set to expire on June 30th, 2027. On top of extending the 1% tax, he adds the question would also alter how the city utilizes the collected funds.
"Right now, 50% of our proceeds help to pay the bonds of the jail and now it will change to where 25% can be used for the bond or operations of a public pool," said Wise. "And then the other 75% can be used for any other legal purpose."
However, of relevance is a bill that the Iowa Legislature has proposed, Senate Study Bill 1125, that would eliminate the local option sales and service tax, raise retail sales and use taxes to 7%, and distribute a portion of the tax revenues to local governments. Wise says they are still uncertain how the legislation would fully impact the results from the March elections.
"If those proceeds from that tax were to be redistributed the way that they're kind of indicating," he said, "we're not sure how they could even do that without negatively impacting a lot of communities or counties that already use those proceeds or are going to rely on those proceeds to pay for any bonding. At this point we don't have a good answer."
Nonetheless, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Mount Ayr, with the lone voting location being the Ringgold County Courthouse. Wise says the hope would be to have a full season at the new pool by 2025, or a partial season in 2024.