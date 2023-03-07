(Mount Ayr) -- Things went swimmingly for a bond issue referendum in Mount Ayr Tuesday.
Unofficial results from the Ringgold County Auditor's Office show voters approved two questions connected to upgrading the city's pool facilities. Public Measure A--which entailed a $2 million bond issue for constructing, furnishing and equipping a public swimming pool--passed with more than 69% of the vote, 200-to-89. Public Measure B--the renewal of the city's Local Option Sales and Service Tax to cover the bond's costs--received more than 75% of the vote, 217-to-72. In a recent interview with KMA News, Mount Ayr City Administrator Brent Wise says the new pool will replace the existing facility built in 1962.
"Last year it was using in the neighborhood of 30,000 gallons of water a day as there were some leaks and they were not apparent on the surface so you didn't know where the leak was," said Wise.
City officials hope construction will be completed in time for a partial 2024 swimming season, or a full season in 2025.