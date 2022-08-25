(Mount Ayr) -- The city of Mount Ayr is getting set to host its annual town celebration, Ayr Days.
The festival will take place Saturday and will feature various exciting activities for all ages.
Mount Ayr Chamber of Commerce member and festival director Chelsey Daily highlighted some of the food and entertainment options that will be offered at this year’s celebration.
“We’ll have a full day of vendors set up in the courtyard lawn, we have a full day of kids activities planned, lots of food trucks, and then we have some local restaurants and local businesses that will be open as well,” Daily said.
Ayr Days takes place every year and staging the event requires a host of volunteers throughout the Mount Ayr area to commit time and effort.
“It was really great to see all ages of kids get involved,” Daly said. “Putting up the banners for Ayr Days, our high school football team does that. The high school volleyball team is getting really involved this year and so is the high school basketball team. We just enjoy having all ages get involved and just bring back the fun to the community, so I’m just really proud of all the kids who have helped out with their busy schedules.”
The turnout for Ayr Days has increased over the past few years, especially after lockdown mandates were lifted. The event offers an opportunity for visitors and residents of Mount Ayr to come together for a day of live entertainment, food and most of all, community involvement.
“In recent years I think people are just excited to get out and get back to supporting local [businesses],” Daly said. “People are coming out and just seeing what all we have to offer down here. Mount Ayr has a lot of great things going on, we’ve got a lot of great local businesses and this is just a proud time to showcase all the hard work that goes into our community and what makes it all go ‘round.”
Ayr Days will run all day, from 7 A.M. to 10 P.M., Saturday, August 27.
Listen to the full interview with Daily below or visit Ayr Days Facebook for more details.