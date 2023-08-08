(Missouri Valley) -- It might be in just its second year, but residents in Harrison County will be flocking to Missouri Valley this weekend for the MoValley Rally.
The Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce is putting on the 2nd annual MoValley Rally, with events beginning Friday evening around 5:30 p.m. and running through Sunday afternoon at Missouri Valley City Park. Jeannie Wortman is the executive director of the Missouri Valley Chamber. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Monday morning, Wortman says the inspiration for the event came to help the community and city celebrate its 150th anniversary.
"At that time it went very well and people were very impressed with how everything flowed together and they said, 'how come we don't have an annual celebration of any kind anymore,'" said Wortman. "Other local towns within Harrison County have different things going on so we said, 'yeah, why don't we.' That's how we came up with our first MoValley Rally and we're hoping to continue to build every year on this."
After a meet and greet at the high school parking lot Friday evening at 5:30, events on Saturday include the Car and Truck Show from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with registration from 9-11 a.m. and awards at 1:30 p.m. But, Wortman says the day kicks off with the popular Pet-Paw-Rade at 9:45 a.m. and then the Duck and Goose Calling Contest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"Both kids and adults can bring out their pets whether it's a rabbit, a goat, a cat, a dog, a chicken--whatever it might be--and there's trophy for different things in that," Wortman explained. "We do have the original duck and goose calling contest that takes place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. That is an event that used to be here in Missouri Valley and was well know many, many years ago and brought in thousands of people. It sort of trailed off and so we're trying to bring the interest in that back here once again."
She adds there will be nearly 30 food and craft vendors, face painting, a phone booth, bounce houses, and water fights for the kids. There will also be the Dock Dogs Competition on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a beer garden from noon to 4 p.m. Wortman says the nightcap will feature live music entertainment.
"We do have the 70s Band planned for in the evening at 7 o'clock until 11," she said. "We do have Jump Omaha skydivers that are going to jump in with the flags to start that night off."
On Sunday, the local Eagle's Club hosts a pancake breakfast from 8-to-11 a.m. Staying on the food theme, Wortman says Sunday will also feature ice cream and pie-making contests.
"We will be holding our ice cream crank off contest which is homemade ice cream--so people can bring their homemade ice cream to be judged," said Wortman. "Then along with that we have for the first time, a homemade pie contest and an auction for the pies."
The pancake breakfast is $12 for adults, $6 for kids ages 5-to-12, and kids under five eat free. For more information, contact the Missouri Valley Chamber at 712-642-2553 or movalleychamber@gmail.com. A complete schedule of events and the full interview with Wortman is available below: