(KMAland) -- The Mississippi River is an important resource for wildlife and humans, and a new bill looks to protect the essential waterway.
The Mississippi River Restoration and Resilience Initiative has been cosponsored by state representatives along the river, and would coordinate federal restoration and resilience opportunities along the Mississippi River. Many other major waterways in the United States have similar federal funding programs. Joining the Tuesday KMA “Morning Show,” Water Program Associate Director with the Iowa Environmental Council Alicia Vasto says it’s time that the Mississippi River had one as well.
“It’s such an important river and there are other federal programs for major American waterways like the Puget Sound, the Everglades, and the Great Lakes that all have their own federal level programs,” said Vasto. “It just makes sense that the Mississippi River with how significant it is that it would also have its own federal program. So that’s why we’re really pushing for this and hoping that a lot of people will support this.”
The Mississippi River is responsible for supporting close to 900 species of wildlife and 18-20 million Americans as a source of drinking water. It’s also a major revenue source through recreational activities such as boating and fishing. In fact the National Parks Service estimates the Delta area alone to be worth $12-$47 billion annually.
As the communities along the Mississippi River have grown, so have the concerns about pollution and deterioration. Habitat loss, increased urban and agricultural runoff, more severe flooding instances, and “dead zones” are some of the issues currently impacting the river and those that rely on it. With much of Iowa located in the Mississippi River Basin, Vasto says using the federal assistance to improve environmental conditions in Iowa will help residents and those beyond state borders.
“The Mississippi is hugely important in terms of environmental factors, but also economic reasons and cultural reasons for our state,” said Vasto. “It’s facing threats for its habitat and due to water pollution. Particularly from Iowa we have concerns with agricultural pollution like runoff that contains farm fertilizers that eventually goes down into the Gulf of Mexico and creates the dead zone down there. So the things that we do here in our state impacts our neighbors downstream.”
If passed, the bill would potentially allocate $300-$350 million annually to communities, tribal agencies, and organizations to protect the Mississippi River. The hope is that these groups will be able to use the funding to implement programs and address such issues as water pollution, invasive aquatic species, and restoring natural habitats. Organizations would be able to coordinate MRRRI funds and programs to improve their effectiveness. Vasto says there are a number of options that the Iowa Environmental Council is looking at utilizing the money for Iowa.
“Here in Iowa, we would utilize MRRRI funds for conservation practices to go on the ground to help protect water quality and prevent agricultural runoff,” said Vasto. “We could also see some funding for restoration along the river that would create wetland habitats of floodplains, reconnection that would help with flood mitigation, and create natural areas for wildlife and fish habitats.”
The MRRRI Act designated as H.R.4202 was originally introduced in July of 2021. It has now been referred to the Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment. More information on the MRRRI Act and other ways to help the Mississippi River can be found online at 1mississippi.org. You can hear the full interview with Iowa Environmental Council Water Program Associate Director Alicia Vasto here: