(Rock Port) -- Plans for a new building at the University of Missouri Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center have secured a significant financial boost.
Earlier this week, officials with the center announced that the Graves-Chapple advisory board had secured an initial $380,000 for the construction of a new 60-by-80-foot pole barn. Jim Crawford is the director of the Graves-Chapple Center. Crawford tells KMA News the new building comes to meet the storage needs for the center's equipment. Additionally, he adds the center would serve other workshops or teaching activities.
"Currently our building, when we have our field day and other events, we don't have enough room for everybody to sit and eat a meal or for programming," said Crawford. "This will provide a lot more space for those events and activities, and we should be able to get everybody inside the building during these events and for other programming."
For over 30 years, Crawford says the facility has continued to grow from its humble beginnings of two portable sheds. Notably, he says the size of the center's footprint has prompted the need for more equipment, thus, more storage.
"We added our current machine shed back in 1998 and since then we've increased from 36 acres to over 200 acres of production ag," Crawford explained. "That requires additional equipment and additional storage needs."
Crawford says the new facility also opens the door for expansion of its current educational offerings and additional workshops throughout the year. The building would also include a 30-foot hangar door on one side and a 24-foot rollup door on the other. But, he adds the funding from the legislature for the 2023 operating budget is just the beginning of their fundraising efforts.
"We have enough to put up the 'shell,' but we're trying to make the inside more comfortable for people -- we're looking at an epoxy-coated floor, spray foam insulation, and things like that," he said. "It was a great start and we're very appreciative of all the Missouri Legislature, our senator, and our representative have done in getting us the 'seed money.'"
He says they have begun a general donation campaign with area businesses and individuals.
"It's an opportunity for people to give back for some of the information they've hopefully received over the years and show their support for the facility and the programs that go on there," said Crawford.
Crawford says the project has been put out for bid with hopes of awarding the bid in early March. He adds the goal is to have the facility finished and operational for the center's annual Field Day event on August 22nd, where they also plan to hold an official ribbon cutting.