(Undated) -- Damage assessments and cleanup were in order across KMAland Saturday following severe weather.
As expected and forecast, a strong storm front swept through the region late Friday night into early Saturday morning, leaving downed trees and power lines in its wake. High winds were the dominant feature from the activity. The National Weather Service says an 80 mph was reported near Sidney shortly after 1 a.m., with a 71 mph wind gust recorded in Council Bluffs at 12:30 a.m.
Mills County was among the areas touched by severe weather. Mills County Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Hurst tells KMA News a fast-moving storm left its mark in parts of his county.
"We experienced very high winds," said Hurst. "I think they were varied from the north part of the county to the southern part. There was a lot of tree limbs down. In some of our jurisdictions, we had whole trees blocking roads. I think in the city of Malvern, there were reports late last (Friday) night of some trees down blocking streets. A lot of limb damage, some power lines down."
Hurst says most of the hail was located on the east side of the county. The extent of the crop damage was unknown as of Saturday.
"It was not the best storm we could have had, definitely," he said. "It's probably one of the worst storms we have had this year, so far. It could have been a lot worse."
Hurst is asking residents for more information on the storm damage in the county.
"We're encouraging people to go onto our Mills County website," said Hurst. "There's a link on that website to report any damage that you may have had. So, just as we had during the floods or other storm events, we're asking people to voluntary go on and report their damage, so that we can collect this. Undoubtedly, the state of Iowa will be coming down here early next week, and asking for any storm-related impacts to the county, and its citizens."
Montgomery County was another county hit hard by the storms. County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman reported "lots of tree limbs down, and power outages across the county" to the National Weather Service early Saturday. Minor structural damage was reported to homes and businesses in Stanton and Villisca.
In Pottwattamie County, Emergency Management Director Doug Reed says crews worked through the night to clear emergency routes, and begin pushing debris from roadways to open transportation routes for emergency vehicles and residents. Pottawattamie County residents are urged to report storm damage on county's emergency management website.
In northwest Missouri, Assistant Atchison County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Manchester says most of the damage was confined to a two-block area of Tarkio, where high winds felled older trees.
MidAmerican Energy's outage map indicated thousands of customers were still without electricity as of noon Saturday.