(Malvern) -- After a massive fire in December, the first visible signs of rebuilding are set to begin next week at an iconic Malvern grocery store.
That's according to Tom Mulholland, owner of Mulholland Grocery, who tells KMA News companies have officially been selected for clean-up efforts and the design of the new building. Mulholland says the selections follow local fire officials completing an investigation into the cause of the fire, which he says, unfortunately, could not be confirmed. However, Mulholland says crews are expected to begin clean-up efforts on Monday.
"I went down yesterday to the site, and there was actually someone from Cox Contracting out of Council Bluffs -- who is doing the clean up -- and they were on site checking out a few things," said Mulholland. "He didn't know exactly how long it was going to take, but said it would go quicker than what we would expect. So, I thought that was good news."
Mulholland says this is the first step after months of working behind the scenes with several contractors and insurance to ensure everything is done correctly.
Mulholland has been working with a contractor and architect out of Des Moines. However, he says the process has been a slow grind as the completion of the fire investigation and inspections of neighboring buildings brought detailed planning for the future to a halt.
"We finally got that in mid-April, and have been able to move forward since then," said Mulholland. "We're trying to get things going but until we had that news we couldn't do anything."
Given the next nearest grocery store is nearly 11 miles away, Mulholland says it was essential to rebuild back better than before -- prompting him to purchase two neighboring lots.
"In my mind that gives us the opportunity to make the property even better," said Mulholland. "And it gives us a better chance of having that store there long-term for the residents of Malvern and southwest Iowa."
Additionally, Mulholland says they have secured a $100,000 grant from the state of Iowa, with the hope of similar funds to become available down the line. But, he says the support from residents and businesses has been unbelievable.
"It really humbles me to know how much people have done to try to help," said Mulholland. "Whether it's volunteers giving their expertise in areas that I need help. Help in the planning and scheduling phases or people that have donated money. There has been unbelievable amounts of support."
He says support has come from all around the country, including a donation from the Dallas, Texas area. With no formal construction timeline yet, Mulholland thinks it will likely be early 2023 before work is complete.