(Des Moines) -- All the emotions of a disastrous fire in KMAland are relived in a recently-released short documentary.
"They Came From All Over" tells the story of Malvern's legendary Mulholland Grocery Store, the fire that destroyed the more than 150-year-old business in December, 2021, the massive response from fire departments and first responders in five counties, the fire's impact on the city and region, and plans to rebuild the business. Officials with Ventureland--the company producing the documentary, joined Meta and the Iowa Department of Cultural Affair in hosting a special screening of the film at Fleur Cinema in Des Moines Tuesday afternoon. Owner Tom Mulholland tells KMA News viewing the documentary at a earlier screening in Malvern Monday was emotional.
"I've seen bits of it--little bits of it before," said Mulholland. "But, for me especially, it's extremely emotional. It speaks out to how much my community cares about me, and why I care about my community--and why I want to come back."
Academy Award-winning director Rayka Zehtabchi and her crew spent considerable time in Malvern last December filming the documentary. Mulholland says he's pleased with the end product.
"There's a lot of things they filmed that didn't make it in there," he said. "I know there's a lot of different ways to tell the story. But, what I see is they did a fantastic job of everything, and I'm so appreciative of it all."
Ciara McCoy is a small business advocate at Meta, and one of the film's executive producers. McCoy says she learned of Mulholland's story through a Metaboost Leaders Network session, and felt it needed to be told to the entire country.
"Tom's story is one that really struck me in the gut," said McCoy, "because I hear from a lot of small business owners. For Tom, his story so clearly depicted how important small businesses are to local communities."
McCoy hopes the film demonstrates that supporting small businesses isn't just a nice thing to do--it's necessary.
"This story is very unique," she said, "because a town lost a very cornerstone business, and it's created quite an impact, leaving a community as a food desert. But, it's coming back, and so it's a really great story of resilience and rebuild."
Mulholland says he hopes the documentary will lead to more donations and new funding sources for rebuilding efforts.
Another screening is planned before small business leaders in Washington, D.C. later this week. Producers also plan other viewings at film festivals across the country. Small pieces of footage from KMA's two-part video series on the Mulholland fire's first anniversary is included in the film.