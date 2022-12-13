(Malvern) -- Firefighters from all over KMAland were put to the test one year ago tonight, as fire destroyed an iconic Malvern business. Part two of our special series of reports on the one-year anniversary of the Mulholland Grocery fire focuses on the double blow the community experienced following another disaster, plus the prospects for rebuilding the store.
When the flames subsided, and the smoke cleared, a business that stood on Malvern's Main Street for 140 years lay in ruins. Unfortunately, the carnage was not over for Mulholland Grocery. On Wednesday afternoon, December 15th, 2021, high winds from the derecho that swept through KMAland knocked down the business' remaining wall, adding to the massive debris left in the fire's wake. But, store owner Tom Mulholland says the damage was already done.
"People talked about what a tragedy that was," said Mulholland. "In my mind, it wasn't any more. The huge tragedy had already occurred. That was just the icing on the cake, but not anything that really bothered me any more than what I already was."
Five investigators determined that a store employee's careless smoking sparked the fire. It's a conclusion that's unacceptable to Mulholland, who believes an electrical short caused the disaster.
"Behind the store, you could see that some of the boxes had been partially burned," he said. "That's where it would have started if the investigators had been correct. But they were just partially burned. You could see into the basement, and it was fully engulfed in flame, and well beyond what it would have been if had started outside, and then gone in."
For months, the debris from the one-proud anchor of Malvern's business district remained. Not until June did cleanup efforts finally begin.
"The structural engineers wouldn't release the report as to whether the neighboring wall was solid, or not," said Mulholland. "They couldn't bring big equipment in here to do anything until they had that okay. This was a grocery store--my coolers and my freezers were full of meat, and full of frozen goods. Downtown Malvern was starting to smell because of all of those things--the flies that were overtaking down here were unbelievable. But, luckily, just as that started to get back, they were able to clean things up, and get it out of here."
One year after the fire, Mulholland faces obstacles in rebuilding the grocery store. Plans call for an expanded Mulholland Grocery--including a drive-up window and a front cafe. But, the process could take months.
"We're still needing to get things done on the planning stage," he said, "but we can't do any of the rebuild right now, anyway. So, our expectation is that everything will be ready to go when spring arrives. We're going to hit the ground running. It's going to be something near a year after that. We were hoping for 2023. It's probably going to be into 2024."
Whenever the project gets off the ground, Mulholland says it can't be too soon for a community that's been without a grocery store since last December. He says the store's return is vital for Malvern's future growth.
"You can't expect people to move to a community that doesn't have a grocery store, doesn't have their basic shopping needs," said Mulholland. "Something like this is huge for a small town. When a small town loses its grocery store, that's the beginning of the death spiral for that community. Six towns within 45 miles have lost their grocery stores in the time that I've had mine."