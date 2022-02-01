(Malvern) -- Answers may finally be forthcoming on what sparked a fire destroying a venerable Malvern business nearly two months ago.
Firefighters from five KMAland counties battled the fire that gutted Mulholland's Grocery Store December 13th. High winds from the derecho further damaged the structure two days later, forcing city officials to order the entire building demolished. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Tuesday morning, store owner Tom Mulholland says insurance investigators are expected at the scene Wednesday to comb through the wreckage in an attempt to pinpoint the fire's cause.
"There are a number of different insurance and inspection crews and people they had to coordinate with," said Mulholland. "There's five different entities that they are working with. So, it took a while to get everything going, and get what they needed, get the people there."
One of the challenges Mulholland has faced since the fire is retaining and taking care of the store's employees.
"Some of the employees that I had previously have moved on," he said. "One had originally come from California--Jason--and he has gone back there for now, with thoughts of possibly coming back when we do reopen. Others, I have not heard from some. We're continuing to pay the employees at the present time--thanks to insurance--and, making sure everyone is taken care of."
Fortunately, Mulholland says fundraising efforts for not only his store but adjoining businesses received a tremendous response. Plans for rebuilding the store were announced last month. Mulholland is working with a design firm specializing in grocery store and food market construction on the new building's plans. In addition, Mulholland hopes to purchase two empty lots next to the former store's location for an expansion.
"We were short on space in the meat department," said Mulholland. "We were short on space when we did catering, and did the prep work for that. This extra space will allow us some better and easier ways to do the things that we need."
In an earlier interview, Mulholland said a construction timeline won't be set until the investigation is completed, and debris is cleared. Because of supply shortages amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, construction of the new facility could take more than a year.