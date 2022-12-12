(Malvern) -- Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of a fire that destroyed an iconic KMAland business. In a two-part series of reports, KMA News looks back at the disaster that struck the Mulholland Grocery Store and the city of Malvern. In part one, the store's owner recalls that fateful night, and how support from firefighters in surrounding communities prevented an even bigger tragedy.
For 140 years, Mulholland Grocery Store stood at its location on Main Street in Malvern--a testament to service to the community and KMAland, in general. That tradition was rudely interrupted on the night of December 13th, 2021. Owner Tom Mulholland was at home when he received a phone call at 5:30 p.m., urging him to return to the store--where a dramatic event was unfolding.
"I parked right in front of the store," said Mulholland. "I ran in, and I opened up the door to the back room, and the smoke was so thick and so black, I couldn't see my hand in front of my face, honestly. I grabbed a fire extinguisher. Occasionally, I could see a flicker of flames someplace, and I emptied the fire extinguisher, because I knew I was doing any good."
Though Mulholland saved the cash register, other personal belongings and mementos perished in the growing flames.
"I lost so many other things," he said. "I laid my keys down as I ran in--and lost them. My billfold was on my desk. I had just received an award that day--it was on my desk. So many memories and memorabilia that people had given me over the 14 years that I've owned the store--things they've found in an attic, or whatever that pertained to Mulholland Grocery over the decades. They're all gone."
As the fire continued to spread, firefighters from Malvern and surrounding communities sprang into action.
"There were fire trucks on both ends of the store in the alley already," said Mulholland. "They had a pumper on the front end of one of the trucks, and it was shooting into the box bin was, where our trash was thrown. That's where the fire marshal and the investigators thought that it may have started. But, in my mind, I could see that these boxes were only partially burned, and we could see into the basement through the exhaust vents, and the basement was fully engulfed in flames."
Firefighters from 27 departments in five KMAland counties waged a marathon battle to not only bring the fire under control, but also save adjoining businesses. Mulholland says their actions saved the entire block from going up in flames.
"Shenandoah and Glenwood brought their aerial trucks that were able to spray water from above that helped the neighboring buildings," he said. "I worried so much about everything else going--and, yes, there was some damage--but the rest of the neighboring buildings were not destroyed, and they were able to save that. That was a blessing that I did not expect. I didn't see how it was possible to stop it."
By noon the following day, the fire was under control. But, the carnage wasn't over. In part two of our special report, we'll cover the double blow Mulholland Grocery and Malvern received from a major severe storm, and the rebuilding effort that's ahead.