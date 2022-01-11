(Malvern) -- It make take over a year, but an iconic Malvern grocery store will rise again.
Monday marked the one-month anniversary of the fire that gutted Mulholland Grocery Store. Firefighters from more than two dozen KMAland communities battled the fire on December 10th. High winds from the December 15th derecho knocked down the dilapidated structure's north wall, and spread the fire's debris field. Though an investigation into the fire's cause is still pending, store owner Tom Mulholland tells KMA News he will rebuild the business.
"The insurance investigators and State Fire Marshall are waiting for some more information," said Mulholland. "It's extremely frustrating for myself and then the neighbors who have to wait through this. I have talked to insurance, though, and they have told us we can go ahead and make our plans. We have decided--or I have decided--that I am planning on rebuilding."
Mulholland, however, says the reconstruction's exact timeline won't be set until after the investigation is completed.
"At this point, not knowing when the investigation is going to get started, or finished, we can set any type of a time frame," he said. "And, of course, with construction issues being the way they are thanks to COVID, I'm sure that's going to delay things also. But, that's why we wanted to try to hit the ground running, and get some ideas running, and talk to people to get ideas into the works at this time."
While saying he's not ready to retire, Mulholland says reopening and rebuilding the store is best for Malvern.
"Malvern needs some sort of grocery store here," said Mulholland. "People have really realized how much it depended upon over the past few weeks, and I've heard so many comments. It's going to secure the future of our community, and allow for the continued growth that Malvern has seen over the past many years. I just want to say positive things for the community, and everybody around here."
Mulholland adds he's amazed by the support coming from beyond the community.
"I worked in Omaha for over 20 years before I bought the store," he said. "I heard from so many customers there. I've heard from people from all over the country that have been customers, or came from Malvern, you know, just have some ties to my business or my community in some way. We've received donations from all over, and especially from the local area. But, the support has been unbelievable."
Malvern Bank and the Malvern Area Betterment Association still have an official donation account for those affected by the fire. Donations can be dropped off at Malvern Bank, with reference to the Go Fund Malvern account, or through the Go_Fund_Malvern account on Venmo.