(Clarinda) -- "Very interesting in a good way"--that's how Page County's public health administrator describes his first few weeks on the job.
Richard Mullen took the department's helm earlier this month, succeeding Jessica Erdman, who resigned in April. Mullen served with ZION Integrated Behavioral Health Services for the past 18 years--the previous 12 as Associate Director. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Mullen says his first three weeks have been an eyeopener in some ways.
"It has definitely opened my eyes to what the need is for public health and for communities to remain healthy, and all the initiatives," said Mullen. "And then, stepping outside of just the substance abuse and mental health field, and then looking at the whole big picture of overall health, and then how to you apply that to a large community like Page County, and then assuring that everybody has those services, and access to services."
One big service Mullen is now in charge of involves the county's continuing COVID-19 vaccination efforts. With the county's COVID vaccination rate at 58%, Mullen says the response his office's vaccine clinics is still strong.
"We usually end up having about 25-to-30 individuals in each of those clinics," he said. "And, a lot of those individuals are getting their second, third or fourth booster shots. With 58% of the population vaccinated, I think that's a very good step in the right direction, as people continue to get vaccinated, and address COVID in their lives, and things."
Though the county's 14-day positivity rate is less than 1% over the last seven days, Mullen says data indicates a slight uptick in COVID cases over the past month.
"Right now, there were 12 people that were tested positive for COVID in the Page County area," said Mullen. "That number might be higher, because people who take those at-home tests are not required to report positive COVID tests. In order to report it, they would have to go get another secondary follow-up test, and have it reported to through the hospital, or something like that they can report to."
Mullen credits residents' mitigation efforts for keeping the COVID rate low.
"There's been no hospitalizations," he said. "So, we've been doing fairly good at making sure we get that information out there. And then, people have obviously changed their behaviors of how they're interacting with the world around them. So, people are making really good choices and decisions in regards to COVID, and the precautions that need to occur around it."
Anyone with questions regarding COVID vaccinations can contact the Page County Public Health Office at 712-850-1212. You can hear the full interview with Richard Mullen here:
A reminder: another Page County COVID vaccine clinic takes place from 4-to-5 this (Wednesday) at the county's public health office in Clarinda.