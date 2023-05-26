(Clarinda) -- We don't hear too much about it these days, but COVID-19 is still around in KMAland.
But, one public health official says COVID is a low concern in Page County at this time. Though countywide statistics aren't available at this time, Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen says the statewide numbers are also trending in the right direction. Mullen updated the area's COVID situation on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.
"Currently, of the roughly 3.1 million people who live in Iowa, 1,500 of those individuals tested positive last week for COVID," said Mullen. "That's about a 5% positively rate, which is really, really good for the state. And, we're really trending in the right direction as far as COVID goes, especially throughout the summer months. I think COVID is less prevalent, but it's still there, and those precautions are still required in our daily lives and activities."
Mullen says the county's COVID vaccination rate is also trending positive. Currently, 54.5% of the county's population are fully vaccinated--and he believes those numbers will grow.
"Most people right now are kind of aware that the vaccination exists," he said, "and getting that information out with Bivalent. We can see that improving throughout (the year), especially when we get closer to the flu season. People wanting to get that additional Bivalent that they're eligible for are getting their primary done."
Despite a low response to the county's previous COVID vaccination clinic May 16th, Mullen says his office will continue to hold clinics every month or every two months.
"We know that, unfortunately, people are kind of 'vaccined out,'" said Mullen. "And, they have heard about it for the last three years, and they want some kind of normalcy back in their lives--which is totally understandable. But, those precautions have to remain in place, and just being aware of your own personal health decisions."
Supplies of the Bivalent vaccine are still available. Anyone with questions regarding COVID vaccinations should contact Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212. You can hear the full interview with Richard Mullen here: