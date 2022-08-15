(Clarinda) -- As the personnel has evolved at Page County Public Health, dispersing information quickly and efficiently remains the number one priority.
That's the message from Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen, who took over the role in May after Jess Erdman resigned in April. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Mullen says he is beginning to settle into the new role and is keeping residents as informed as possible about the latest health information.
"The first couple of weeks were rocky just like any new position that anybody starts, but I've fallen into and I'm really starting to understand on a community level how important it is to get information out there as quickly as possible," said Mullen. "Now what people do with that information is totally up to them, but being very transparent with the health care needs and concerns within Page County."
On top of keeping individuals informed about the latest COVID-19 information and the recent appearance of Monkeypox, Mullen also rolled out the "Community Health Navigation Services" program in late July. He says those services are for those struggling to navigate the vast and sometimes complicated health care system.
"Meeting their own personal health care goals, needing resources linked to them that they can't find, help with Medicaid and Medicare applications, EBT applications, and those kinds of programs," said Mullen. "Just coaching them and learning how to speak openly with their primary care provider for whatever service they're in whether it be physical or behavioral health services."
Mullen says individuals can sign up for the navigation services by contacting the Page County Public Health office.
Additionally, at the latest Page County Board of Health meeting, Mullen discussed the possibility of hiring an individual to serve as a "community health educator" who would also assist in seeking grants. He says grants are a large part of funding the programs offered by public health.
"Basically to address population health issues and offer a wide variety of opportunities for us to improve and move that needle and become the healthiest person and community we can possibly be," said Mullen. "The big push right now is 'healthcare equity' making sure that we have removed all those barriers for people to become the healthiest person they can."
Additionally, the board of health welcomed Candice Engstrand as the new tobacco services coordinator for the public health agency after Rhonda Grebert also resigned in April. For more information on the programs and services Page County Public Health provides, visit the agency's website or call 712-850-1212. You can hear the full interview with Mullen below: