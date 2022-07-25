(Clarinda) -- As summer travels and festivities rolled through Page County in July, as did a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases.
That's according to Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen, who tells KMA News over the past seven days, the county has seen 21 reported cases of COVID, up from just a total of nine cases throughout the entire month of June. However, Mullen adds the county has seen zero hospitalizations in July due to COVID. Mullen says the uptick in cases is likely connected to an influx of the typical summer gatherings.
"July is a huge vacation month, I've had several calls where people who were in town visiting grandparents and things like that and then one of the family members visiting was asymptomatic and didn't realize they had COVID and then contracted it to one of the grandparents or both the grandparents," said Mullen. "Fairs are going on and people are getting out there and being in closer proximity to one another."
He adds the case number does not reflect any at-home positive tests, which aren't required for reporting to the county.
On a positive note, Mullen says just over 58% of the county has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccination. In addition, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control, 54% of the county is considered "fully vaccinated." Mullen says the vaccine numbers are one indication of individuals being aware of the virus, which has remained relatively low.
"People are really aware of the importance of getting vaccinated, staying up their boosters, and being very intentional on what they're doing -- especially around other people and where they're traveling," said Mullen. "People are planning vacations and they're checking the COVID rates in other areas, so they're just making this kind of a natural part of their life now."
Mullen suggests following CDC recommendations if individuals test positive for COVID, which still includes a five-day isolation period followed by five days of mask-wearing in public areas. While the increase may not be the most significant, Mullen says it is a good reminder that COVID hasn't gone away.
"Will it be around for a long time -- that's to be determined -- but it's going to be one of those things that we have to constantly be aware of and making sure that we make those appropriate choices and adjustments to our life," said Mullen. "If we aren't feeling well, we no longer go to work and you don't go out into public -- especially if you're testing positive for COVID."
Those wishing to receive their vaccine or booster dose can do so at either HyVee location in the county, and Mullen says public health has been holding two clinics a month, with the next ones occurring on August 9 and 23 from 4-5 p.m. at the public health office.
To schedule a time during the clinics or for more information on the COVID-19 situation, contact Page County Public Health at 712-850-1212 or your respective public health office.