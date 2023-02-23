(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports a number of traffic incidents from Wednesday.
At about 7:15 PM, they received multiple calls for a multi-vehicle accident near the Missouri River Bridge on Highway 2, east of Nebraska City.
A 1996 Chevy 1500 was westbound on Highway 2 in the levee bridge when it lost control on ice and struck the north concrete barrier and came to rest facing east in the westbound right lane. The vehicle was then struck by a white 2005 Buick Park Avenue. A westbound semi driver attempted to avoid the accident, struck the Buick and then overturned blocking both westbound lanes of travel.
A black 2019 Dodge Journey stopped east of the accident to assist with traffic control and was struck by a black 2022 Chevy Malibu. The two occupants in the Chevy 1500 were transported to the hospital with possible injuries and one occupant in the Buick Park Avenue was transported as well.
Due to the accident, westbound Highway 2 traffic was halted until approximately 1:00 AM. The Sidney Fire and Rescue, Percival Fire and Rescue, Hamburg Fire and Rescue, Nebraska City Fire and Rescue, Iowa State Patrol, Otoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska City Police Department and the Iowa Department of Transportation assisted with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.
Not long after, at approximately 7:57 PM, four other traffic accidents occurred between the 8- and 10-mile marker northbound Interstate 29. One patient was transported to the hospital from a rollover accident at the 8-mile marker. A male was also transported from Sapp Brothers by rescue with a possible cardiac event, unrelated to the accidents.