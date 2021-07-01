(Creston) -- Six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Creston late Wednesday afternoon.
Creston Police say the accident occurred near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Abell Street shortly before 5 p.m. Authorities say a 2006 Chevy Impala driven by 18-year-old Alexandria Whitfield of Creston was eastbound on 34 in the outside lane when a westbound 2001 Chevy K1600 Tahoe LL driven by 33-year-old Kayla Harris of Creston attempted to turn south onto Abell Street while in the inside lane. The front of Whitfield's vehicle struck the front of Harris' vehicle.
Whitfield and a passenger in her vehicle plus Harris and three passengers in her vehicle were taken by Creston EMS to Greater Regional Medical Center for treatment. Harris was cited for failure to yield upon a left turn. Whitfield, meanwhile, was cited for operating a vehicle with an expired license and possession of a controlled substance. The Creston Fire Department assisted police at the scene.