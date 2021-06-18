(Glenwood) -- Some Shenandoah residents were among those injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County earlier this week.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Levi Road and Highway 34. Authorities say a 2020 Chevy driven by 53-year-old Amy Miller of Shenandoah was eastbound on 34 when a northbound 2007 GMC driven by 81-year-old Edward Mujica of Omaha pulled from a stop sign. The two vehicles collided, pushing driver's side doors into each vehicle's cabin area. Miller's vehicle came to rest in the median, while Mujica's vehicle came to rest in the westbound lanes' north ditch.
Authorities say Mujica reportedly saw Miller's vehicle approaching, but misjudged the distance before pulling out into the intersection.
Four people were taken to Council Bluffs Mercy Hospital by Glenwood Rescue: Mujica, a juvenile passenger in his vehicle, and two passengers in Miller's vehicle--79-year-old Kenneth Debaere and 80-year-old Lois Debaere, both of Shenandoah. Miller was not listed as injured.