(Farragut) -- Several KMAland fire departments battled a large grass fire in Fremont County.
Farragut Fire Chief Kevin Walther tells KMA News his department got a call around 4:17 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a large grass fire near the intersection of Highway 2 and 355th Street. Walther says several area fire departments were called and ground operations were not ceased until around 7:00 p.m. On top of the large fire which covered nearly 40 acres, Walther says they were also battling tough wind conditions.
"Conditions were as bad as you can get I'm guessing," said Walther. "The wind was 40-to-45 mile an hour, we were battling tall grass, CRP."
Walther says Highway 2 was also shut down near the intersection for nearly an hour due to heavy smoke rolling across the roadway and reducing visibility. As of now, Walther says the cause of the fire was a controlled burn that was started by a landowner on Monday, who Walther says had thought the fire had been put out, but eventually got out of control.
Walther says the Shenandoah Fire Department did have two fire fighters who were transported for smoke inhalation, but are recovering quickly.
Agencies responding in mutual aid included Sidney, Coin, and Essex Fire and Rescue, the Shenandoah Fire Department, Randolph Fire, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, and Shenandoah Ambulance. Walther says five farmers also brought disks to assist in the fire mitigation.