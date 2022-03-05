(Winterset) – Tornadic activity was deadly in Madison County Saturday.
At a news conference late Saturday evening, Madison County Emergency Management announced six people were killed as a result of a tornado roaring through the county. Of the six fatalities, four were adults, two were children. Officials say the fatalities were located in separate areas. Four people were injured.
In addition, dozens of homes were destroyed, though officials say none of the damage was located in Winterset. Officials are asking residents to stay out of the damaged portions of the county to allow emergency responders room to work. A shelter has been established at the New Bridge Church in Winterset for those in need of a place to stay.