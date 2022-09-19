(Sidney) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reports several arrests from over the weekend in unrelated incidents.
The Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Michelle Labbe of Riverton was arrested Friday for Assault with bodily injury. Labbe was taken to the Fremont County Jail and held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.
Additionally on Friday, authorities say 37-year-old Zachary Anderson of Sidney was arrested on multiple charges including operating while intoxicated, driving under suspension, criminal mischief, and a registration violation. Anderson was held on $2,000 cash bond at the Fremont County Jail.
On Sunday, the Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Blake Tobin of Sidney was arrested for domestic abuse 3rd offense, interference with official acts, and possession of a controlled substance.
Additionally, authorities say 64-year-old Edward Umbreit of Riverton was arrested on Sunday and charged with domestic abuse, going armed with intent, interference with 911 communications, and interference with official acts.
Both Tobin and Umbreit were taken to the Fremont County Jail and held on no bond.