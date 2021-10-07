(Shenandoah) -- A Murdock man faces a number of charges following his arrest Thursday.
The Shenandoah Police Department reports 32-year-old Kristoffer Hedlund of Murdock was arrested early Thursday morning at the 100 block of North Fremont Street after officers responded to a 911 hang up call. Authorities say Hedlund was charged with Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, two charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance for meth and marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Hedlund was transported to the Fremont County Jail with no bond. The police department was assisted by the Fremont and Page County Sheriff's Offices.