(Shenandoah) -- Red Oak resident and longtime promoter John Murren is among those who will be inducted into the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame this year.
Born in Red Oak and raised in Elliott, Murren has been running lights and sound at various bars and event centers for the past 25 years throughout parts of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska, and northern Missouri, including over 100 cities and towns. Murren is being inducted as part of the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association's 2023 class and is one of just two promoters this year. Murren tells KMA News he was shocked and privileged to be among the inductees.
"To me, it's amazing that a little old boy out here in southern Iowa could make an influence, I guess, on enough people that someone like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame would consider you," said Murren. "We've rubbed elbows with a lot of people in the nearly 168 towns that we've worked in."
In his over two decades in the industry, Murren has gotten to rub shoulders with both national and local talents ranging from touring artists Eddie Money, Rick Derringer, and Marshall Tucker to Tax Driver out of Omaha, Skinny Webb, and Farmer Ted and Hurricane Annie from Red Oak, among others.
Murren says he was drawn into the promoting business after attending a show put on by his son, John Murren II's band, after setting them up with a sound system.
"I just didn't think they were coming across as good as they should have with the sound equipment and what not and I thought it was maybe more than they needed, so I decided to jump in and do it myself and never looked back," he said. "I was fortunate enough to have enough friends in the bike world and stuff like that, that I was able to get a foot in the door and get a list of the people's names and phone numbers that I needed to do the job of booking bands."
Murren adds he has also booked various venues throughout his tenure.
"I worked in Sioux City and at Freedom Rally in Humboldt and Algona, Iowa and several RAGBRAI events and Fourth of July celebrations like at The Depot in Shenandoah," said Murren. "Just a lot of premier events that I could get local bands in to open up for these touring bands."
Looking back on his time up to this point, Murren recalled his experience of working with a group opening for Eddie Money in Sioux City -- which he says got off to an interesting start.
"One of the guys there, the promoter says 'you're going to have to get your pickup and trailer out of here when Eddie Money gets here because he doesn't want anybody around,'" said Murren. "What happens is Eddie shows up with a courtesy van from the hotel and they pull up bumper to bumper with my pickup so we couldn't go anywhere. Eddie got out, waved, and went into his motor home waiting to get ready for the show. Their guitar player came over and I apologized for not being out of there, and he said 'oh, don't worry about that, Eddie doesn't care, why don't you go backstage there and have a beer and a sandwich on us' -- and we did and everything went well after that."
Murren and the other inductees will be honored during the Hall of Fame's Induction Spectacular on Labor Day Weekend.