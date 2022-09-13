(Shenandoah) -- Contributors to a major Shenandoah School District fundraiser have a new location to drop off cans.
Officials with the Shenandoah Music Boosters announce a shift in the organization's can cages to the Shen's Cans Redemption Center at 1872 A Avenue north of the community. Music Boosters President Julie Murren tells KMA News the increasing amount of materials contributed forced the group to move the cages from the Hy-Vee and Fareway parking lots.
"For the last few years, it has been entirely up to parent volunteers to get those cages cleaned out and sorted, and drop-offs to the redemption center," said Murren. "That process has become so hard for our parent volunteers, because of so many closures of area redemption centers. The redemption center in Red Oak has closed, the redemption center in Clarinda has closed. Our volume has just increased experientially, and it's more than we can take care of weekly."
Murren says the collections are a major fundraising source for the district's music programs.
"A couple of years ago, we decided that because we were raising money to buy new band uniforms," she said, "half of that money every week would go to band uniforms, and the other half would go towards funding trips for music. Like, for example, the high school band is going on the Disney trip. So, volunteers that would help clean out those cages would get credit towards their trip--and it's been a wonderful fundraiser for us."
Murren says those depositing materials must follow some rules at the new location.
"It's deposit items only," said Murren. "Things like water bottles don't get a deposit, Gatorade bottles don't get a deposit. Your dog food cans and your milk jugs are not redeemable. While they are recyclable, please do continue to recycle those. But, don't take those out to the redemption center, because those are going to be non-redeemable items."
Murren says volunteers recently cleaned out and relocated the Fareway cage. The Hy-Vee cage's move is pending. More information about the Shenandoah Music Boosters is available from the organization's Facebook page.