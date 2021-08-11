(Shenandoah) -- Though it may look a little bare, the Mustang Field track has been reopened to the public.
Shenandoah school officials reopened the recently-resurfaced track on Tuesday. Back in May, the Shenandoah School Board approved the bid of Midwest Tennis and Track for $116,000 for the surface's repair. Though the resurfacing project, itself, is finished, Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News the repainting of new lines on the track has been delayed.
"The resurfacing part is complete, and we're pleased with how that is going," said Nelson. "Unfortunately, the paint is delayed, and it won't be repainted. Mr. (Robert) Addy was notified that it could be three weeks before they're able to get that done."
Despite the repainting setback, Nelson says it was important to reopen the track for public use.
"I think the public really wants access to it," she said, "and we can accommodate that."
Nelson, however, says the track will be closed again when the repainting finally begins. She says the track resurfacing is just one of the district's summer projects.
"We did some concrete work at the K-8 building and the bus barn," said Nelson, "the resurfacing of the track. The roof is being repaired at the high school. We had some repair on the basketball courts that needed to be completed from a year ago. Lots of different projects that have been discussed in our different meetings."
One project still pending before the beginning of the school year is the repair of the JK-8 Building's playground.
"There's a section of the playground that has needed to be repaired for a couple of years," she said. "That is well underway, as well. All the contracting's done. The company is supposed to be here this week. That should be done before school starts."
Board members in May approved Hodges Construction's bid of more than $21,000 for the playground's concrete repairs and replacement. Nelson made her comments in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week.